Ukraine Lacks Restoration Specialists - Karandieiev

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine lacks restoration specialists to prepare restoration projects or carry out conservation and emergency work.

Ukraine's Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev said this during the 7th Annual International Forum "Creative Ukraine 2024," according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The methodical destruction of our cultural heritage and cultural objects by the enemy has set the task of preparing restoration projects or carrying out conservation and emergency work. The question arose as to who will do it. Designers? Specialists in the field of restoration? The restorers themselves? And they are not there. Their number is not sufficient," Karandieiev said.

He noted that the ministry was implementing new educational programs in a wide range of educational institutions for the preparation of those specialties that are needed today and will be in demand for a long time to come. Karandieiev added that among them are restorers and art restorers.

He stressed that professional and modern education was the only way to solve the urgent demands of both society and workers in the field of culture.