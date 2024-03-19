League Says Working With Int'l Partners On Permanent Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 19 (KUNA) -- Arab League Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Ahmad Khattabi affirmed the League's efforts with international partners to reach a permanent ceasefire and facilitate food and hospital supplies to Gaza Strip.

This came in Khattabi's statement on the 79th anniversary of founding the Arab League, stressing a political horizon in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the two-state solution, to bring about peace and spare the region from further tension and escalation.

He noted that since the establishment of the League, the joint Arab action has faced many challenges, but also witnessed reform initiatives to develop structural performance, as well as launching partnerships for dialogue and cooperation with several major countries and international organizations, starting with the UN.

The Arab League was established on March 22, 1945 by Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan and Yemen. (end)

mfm







MENAFN19032024000071011013ID1107995964