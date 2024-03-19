UK Embassy: Field Hospital Arrives In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.19 (Petra) - The British Embassy in Amman announced on Tuesday the arrival of a fully equipped field hospital provided to the British charity UK-Med with British funding to Gaza Strip.In a statement on Tuesday, the embassy indicated that this hospital can treat more than 100 patients per day and will be opened this week.Additionally, the hospital includes a pharmacy, an area for diagnosing cases, a unit for treating major injuries and resuscitation, and a tent for caring for pregnant mothers.