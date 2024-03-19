Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD43.4 Per Gram In Local Market

Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra) -- Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at the local market, on Tuesday stood at JD43.40 per gram as a purchasing price, against JD41.60 as a selling price.According to the Jordan Jewelers Association's daily bulletin, the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD50.60 and JD38.80, respectively.Gold prices in global markets on Tuesday afternoon reached $2,152 per ounce.

