Irbid Municipality Warns 211 Establishments-Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Mar. 19 (Petra) -- Director of Health and Environmental Affairs Department in Greater Irbid Municipality (GIM), Yahia Omari, said the municipality has warned 211 establishments within the municipal borders since beginning of the month of Ramadan.In remarks to "Petra" on Tuesday, he said the municipality issued health violations against 82 establishments within the municipal borders, while the number of field visits hit 820.Additionally, Omari stated that the department received and addressed 17 complaints, while 8 establishments and individuals were transferred to the governor to take legal and administrative action against them.