Crown Prince Foundation Recognizes Recycling Initiative In Community Leaders Program

Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra) - The Crown Prince Foundation, in collaboration with the Izzat Marji Group, has concluded the Community Leaders Program, aiming to enhance the skills of young individuals and community entrepreneurs across various sectors.During the event, the projects of the finalist teams underwent evaluation by a specialized jury, with the "Bottle" project standing out. This initiative focuses on recycling plastic bottles to produce plastic filaments for 3D printing, earning a $2,000 investment prize for further project development.The Community Leaders Program, a joint effort between the Foundation and the Izzat Marji Group, provided training to 60 youth on community leadership within the agricultural and tourism domains over three days.Subsequently, 20 teams, each comprising three members, were formed to implement projects over a two-month period, primarily focused on rehabilitating agricultural lands in the northern region, particularly in the Al-Sarih area of Irbid Governorate.Nujoud Sarhan, Deputy Executive Director and Director of Program Management and Performance Excellence at Izzat Group, commended the Crown Prince Foundation's commitment to offering significant opportunities for young individuals, aligning with its operational ethos.She lauded the youth's dedication to community service and investment in their capabilities through pioneering projects.LinaHourani, Director of the Social Responsibility Department at the Izzat Group, expressed gratitude to the Crown Prince Foundation for their collaboration in delivering training and support to young men and women.Highlighting the participation of trainers from Egypt and Lebanon to enrich the participants' knowledge, she noted the selection of seven projects from the 15 presented by the trainees.