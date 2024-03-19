Political And Parliamentary Affairs Ministry Launches Four-Year Strategic Plan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra) - Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs, Haditha Kharisha, unveiled the ministry's strategic blueprint for the upcoming four years on Tuesday.Kharisha emphasized that the plan encompasses strategic goals and an operational roadmap geared towards encouraging political engagement among citizens and broadening the base of decision-makers.His Majesty King Abdullah II has repeatedly underscored the imperative of enhancing decision-making leadership and prioritizing Jordanians' participation, empowering them to vote based on programmatic platforms, he added.He highlighted His Majesty's guidance in steering the nation towards paths of political, economic, and administrative advancement and modernization, with particular emphasis on political reform. This included the formation of the Royal Committee to modernize the political system, followed by the Senate's approval of legislation regulating political activities.Kharisha elaborated that the Ministry of Political and Parliamentary Affairs is tasked with overseeing the implementation of recommendations for political system modernization, in collaboration with governmental bodies, civil society, and political parties.He noted that 38 percent of party members are youth, a reassuring figure compared to global standards, especially considering the Political Parties Law's stipulation that youth representation should not fall below 20 percent of party founders.Highlighting that 4 percent of Jordanians are affiliated with political parties, which is a commendable rate internationally, Kharisha expressed optimism that this figure will rise after the upcoming elections.Following the royal decree to hold parliamentary elections, the ministry will launch a media campaign to stimulate political engagement, in collaboration with governmental entities and civil society.Orwa Alyan, Director of the Institutional Performance Development Unit, outlined the strategy's key features, objectives, the Ministry's vision and mission, as well as the challenges and forthcoming initiatives aimed at their realization.