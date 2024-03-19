National Drug Prevention Strategy Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.19 (Petra) -Director of Public Security Directorate (PSD), Maj. Gen. Dr. Obaidullah Maaitah, attended the launching ceremony of National Drug Prevention Strategy 2024-2026 in its headquarters.Representatives of a number of regional and international organizations, concerned ministries, departments, as well as government, civil society institutions, and military agencies, attended the launch.In his speech to roll out the strategy, Maaitah referred to Royal directives on the necessity of combating drugs according to a "scientific and practical" approach, which features all relevant ministries and institutions, and aims to protect society, immunize its children, and promote a societal culture that rejects this scourge and its related crimes.This strategy, he said, is part of the ongoing Royal directives, calling for concerted national efforts in combating drugs.Maaitah added that this drive prompted the PSD to work within frameworks of "effective" partnership with all official and private institutions in the Kingdom, which would lead to implementing activities and events to protect society from the harmful effects of drugs and their deadly toxins as required.Additionally, Maaitah valued the "great" efforts made to launch this national strategy, according to axes that took into account security and societal developments.To achieve this goal, he said new forms of awareness are exhibited in various, participatory and complementary methods among various national institutions within purposeful foundations to show seriousness of this phenomenon, especially for youth.