Winners Of 2024 Hassan Bin Talal Award Announced

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra) - The Supreme Council for Science and Technology revealed Tuesday the recipients of the 2024 Hassan bin Talal Award for Scientific Excellence, designated for higher education institutions excluding vocational education.The announcement coincides with the birthday of His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal, President of the Supreme Council for Science and Technology.The Hashemite University secured the top prize of JD10,000 for its "National Seed Bank" initiative. Following closely, Al Hussein Technical University clinched the second prize, valued at JD7,000, for its "Skills Improvement Program." The University of Science and Technology earned the third prize, amounting to JD5,000, for its project "The Royal Initiative to Support Creative Projects in Nanotechnology."Dr. Mashhoor Rifai, the Secretary-General of the Council, commended the pioneering projects of the winning universities, recognizing their contributions to advancing scientific endeavors and enhancing economic development.He highlighted the establishment of the award in 1995 to bolster science and nurture scientific talent, fostering excellence and innovation in educational, scientific, and technological spheres.Rifai outlined that the award is bestowed annually on a rotating basis, with a three-year cycle encompassing different categories: general education institutions (excluding vocational education), higher education institutions (excluding technical education), and vocational and technical education institutions.Sahar Fakhoury, the award's director, revealed that 32 projects from 13 institutions contended for the honor. She emphasized that submissions for the 2025 award, designated for vocational-technical education institutions, are open. The deadline for electronic applications on the council's website is set for the end of January next year.Her Royal Highness Princess Tharwat El Hassan chaired the award committee, comprised of six experienced and specialized individuals.