(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Southern Defense Forces destroyed 169 occupants, two electronic warfare systems, six cannons, and 18 units of armored vehicles.

The press service of the Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The Defense Forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rears. During the day, we received confirmation that the enemy's numbers decreased by 169 occupants, one tank, six guns, two electronic warfare systems, and 18 units of armored vehicles," the statement said.

National Guard soldiers17 dugouts with Russian military personnel in one week

As reported, Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022, and March 19, 2024, amounted to about 432,390 troops, including 840 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours. Also, as of March 19, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,819 (+10) enemy tanks, 13,049 (+35) armored fighting vehicles, 10,698 (+30) artillery systems, 1,017 multiple rocket launchers, 721 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,318 (+10) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,922 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 14,191 (+50) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,735 (+4) pieces of special equipment.