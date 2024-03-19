Zelensky Discusses With Charles Michel Steps To Start Negotiations On Ukraine's Accession To EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with President of the European Council Charles Michel further steps towards the actual start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

According to Ukrinform, the head of state announced this on Telegram .

"On the eve of the European Council meeting, I had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel. First of all, we discussed further steps towards the actual start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, as well as further comprehensive support for Ukraine from the EU," Zelensky said.

He thanked the President of the European Council for the EU Council's approval of the



decision to create a special €5 billion fund to help Ukraine within the European Peace Fund.

"In addition, we considered possible ways to increase the supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine. We also discussed the importance of extending the autonomous trade preferences for Ukraine for another year," Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that the continuation of the trade liberalization regime with the EU is a critical factor in supporting the Ukrainian economy during the war.

As reported, the European Union announced the creation of a €5 billion military assistance fund for Ukraine for 2024 under the reformed European Peace Fund, and also named priority areas for targeted use of these funds.