Murovdağ Tunnel Project Reaches 65% Completion Milestone

The construction of the Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway
connecting Goygol and Kalbajar regions and the Murovdag tunnel,
which will be one of the longest car tunnels in the world, will be
completed in 2025-2026, Azernews reports.
Akif Aygen, the deputy chairman of the Board of Directors of the
Turkish company "Proyapı", which carries out construction works in
the territories freed from occupation.
According to him, 65% of the work on the tunnel has been
completed.
It should be noted that the project length of the
Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway connecting Goygol and Kalbajar
regions is 80.7 km. The highway is built according to the 1st and
2nd technical grades with 2-4 traffic lanes.
Considering the rugged, mountainous, and rocky terrain of the
project area, the main part of the road is designed to be of the
second technical grade, with two lanes in each direction and
additional lanes on ascents.
It is planned to build 4 traffic lanes according to the 1st
technical grade in the sections with tunnels and bridges.
The Toğanalı-Kalbajar-Istisu highway construction project is
being built, passing through Toğanalı village in Goygol
district.
From the 16th km section of the project, the Murovdag ridge
begins, and the altitude increases from 1,900 m to 3,250 m to the
top of Murovdag.
If the existing road is to be used, there are extreme slip
zones. Even if foundation-based retaining walls are built in
addition to the windings (serpentine) to be built in these areas,
safe operation of the road may not be possible in the winter season
in heavy snow and frosty weather conditions. Due to the presence of
hard rocks in the region, the mobility of construction equipment is
also limited in the area where the road is being built. When using
the existing road, the same difficulties arise when descending from
the top of Murovdag. The slope on the road varies between
16-28%.
If the road is constructed with a gradient of 7%, it would
require extending the existing 16.5 km road by approximately 15 km
on serpentine roads. Therefore, instead of constructing a 31.5 km
road on difficult terrain, it is considered more feasible to pass
this section under the Murovdağ mountain range with an 11.7 km
tunnel. The tunnel will have two lanes in each direction and will
be 12 metres wide.
