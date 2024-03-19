               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

German Envoy Congratulates People Of Azerbaijan On Novruz Holiday


3/19/2024 9:08:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) German Ambassador Ralf Horlemann has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Novruz holiday, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the ambassador on his official X account.

“On the eve of the Novruz holiday, I wish the people of Azerbaijan a happy, healthy, and peaceful new year. May it be filled with happiness and joy for you and your loved ones. Happy Novruz holiday!” he texted on X.

MENAFN19032024000195011045ID1107995668

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search