German Envoy Congratulates People Of Azerbaijan On Novruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) German Ambassador Ralf Horlemann has congratulated the
Azerbaijani people on the Novruz holiday, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the ambassador on his official X
account.
“On the eve of the Novruz holiday, I wish the people of
Azerbaijan a happy, healthy, and peaceful new year. May it be
filled with happiness and joy for you and your loved ones. Happy
Novruz holiday!” he texted on X.
