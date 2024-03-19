Azerbaijan's Parliament Announces Next Plenary Session

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The agenda of the next plenary meeting of the spring session of
the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) has been announced, Azernews reports.
The session will take place on March 29.
The MPs will discuss 21 issues during the meeting.
