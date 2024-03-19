Youths Abducted In Sindh After Lured By Cheap Car Deal

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Two young men hailing from Lower Dir and Bajaur fell victim to abduction in Kacha, a region in Sindh infamous for dacoits and robbers, all under the guise of a tempting offer for a low-priced car.

The Lower Dir police have corroborated the incident. Sources reveal that Haji Hameed, also known as Hajiyan, residing in Koto Hajiabad area of Lower Dir, came across vehicle advertisements on social media. Entranced by the prospect, he ventured to Punjab with his companion to seal the deal.

Upon arrival, the unsuspecting duo was held at gunpoint and forcibly taken to an undisclosed location by their supposed hosts.

Reports indicate that the abductors are demanding a hefty ransom of fifty million rupees from the families of the captives. Distraught and helpless, the loved ones of the hostages await their safe return, grappling with the impossible demands made by the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, DPO Dir Lower Zia-ud-Din Ahmed has verified the abduction, stating that the two youths had embarked from Dir Lower to Multan, Punjab, only to vanish mysteriously thereafter. Highlighting the jurisdictional constraints, he lamented that since the incident occurred in Punjab, the Dir Lower police are powerless to intervene.