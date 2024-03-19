UNIFIL Calls For Full Implementation Of Resolution 1701

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 19 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) called for all actors in southern Lebanon to "put down their weapons, recommit to Security Council Resolution 1701, and work toward a political and diplomatic solution."

Head of Mission and Force Commander of UNIFIL Aroldo Lazaro said on the 46th anniversary of the establishment of the Force that the resolution, "has been challenged by current events, but it remains as relevant and necessary as ever."

Lazaro paid tribute to over 330 military peacekeepers who have lost their lives serving with the mission over the years, adding that "the sacrifice of those who lost their lives here is not in vain and this motivates us to continue our work toward de-escalation in the short-term, and peace in the long-term"

He also added that despite relentless and daily exchanges of fire, UNIFIL soldiers have stayed their course in monitoring the fast-evolving situation in southern Lebanon, maintaining high operational tempo and visible presence, and in assisting local communities.

The UN Security Council established UNIFIL, with Resolutions 425 and 426 on March 19, 1978, and the mission's mandate was expanded with Resolution 1701 following the 2006 war. (end)

