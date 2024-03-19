(MENAFN- Baystreet) Tech Rebounds, S&P Jumps

Futures Slip Ahead of Fed Decision AdvertismentStock futures fell Tuesday as traders took in the latest announcements from Nvidia's artificial intelligence conference. Wall Street also turned its eyes to Washington as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials slid 81 points, or 0.2%, to 39,142.Futures for the S&P 500 fell back 24.5 points, or 0.5%, to 5,190.25.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite dropped 127 points, or 0.7%, to 18,104.50.Chip darling Nvidia pulled back roughly 2% in premarket trading, as investors evaluate the news from its first-ever GTC Conference. CEO Jensen Huang unveiled Nvidia's latest AI chip, labeled Blackwell, which he touted as a significantly more powerful successor to its chips that power a multitude of AI operations. Despite its premarket pullback, the stock is still up more than 78%.Wall Street is also awaiting guidance on the path forward for monetary policy as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 took on 0.7% Tuesday to surmount the psychologically-important 40K mark, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index slid 1.2%.Oil prices increased 10 cents to $82.82 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices slipped $4.50 to $2,159.80 U.S. an ounce.

