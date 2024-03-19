(MENAFN- Baystreet) Tuesday's Stock Trades for March 19, 2024

Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Tuesday's Tech Picks After Nvidia's GTC Show

Nvidia (NVDA) offered several announcements at its widely watched GTC developer conference on Monday. The heavy trading volume in NVDA stock will continue today.

Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, said accelerated computing reached a tipping point. CUDA, a key component of its computing power, will benefit from new partners. They include Synopsys (SNPS), Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), and Ansys (ANSS). In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) will embrace cuLitho, a library for GPU-

accelerated computational lithography. As a result, it speeds up the manufacture of next-generation advanced processors.

The power efficiency of Nvidia's new GB200 GPU is the key takeaway. It can train GPT-MoE-18.T in only 90 days using 2,000 GB200 GPUs, consuming four megawatts of power. By comparison, the previous generation would need 8,000 GH100s and would consume 15 megawatts of power.

Today's technology stock picks are IBM (IBM), Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOG). These firms are among the first companies to offer Blackwell-powered instances on their cloud platform.

Apple (AAPL) is indirectly a beneficiary of Nvidia's hardware announcement. Nvidia's Omniverse cloud service is streaming on Vision Pro. However, the Vision Pro is the first version and costs start at $3,499. This price tag limits the adoption rate of the virtual reality headset.









