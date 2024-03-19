Embrace The Family Spirit Of Ramadan With Exclusive Packages At Emirates Park Zoo And Resort

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Celebrate the joyous occasion of the holy month with your families with exclusive one-day-stay packages at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort. Nestled amidst greenery and wildlife, the resort offers a sanctuary where you can indulge in both relaxation and adventure.

Delight in the range of accommodations tailored to suit your preference:

Premium Room: Perfect for intimate family getaways at AED 395 for 2 adults and 1 kid. (Includes standard zoo entry tickets)

Upgrade to include Ramadan Iftar Buffet for AED 590 or Animals Presentation for AED 620.

Premium Pool Access: Dive into luxury with exclusive poolside relaxation at AED 445 for 2 adults and 1 kid. (Includes standard zoo entry tickets.)

Enhance your experience with Ramadan Iftar Buffet for AED 640 or Animals Presentation for AED 670.

Deluxe Chalet: Experience unparalleled comfort and space for larger families at AED 795 for 2 adults and 2 kids. (Includes standard zoo entry tickets.)

Elevate your visit with Ramadan Iftar Buffet for AED 1,055 or Animals Presentation for AED 1,095.

Waterfall Suite: Immerse yourself in elegance with scenic views and premium amenities at AED 595 for 2 adults and 2 kids. (Includes standard zoo entry tickets.)

Opt for Ramadan Iftar Buffet for AED 855 or Animals Presentation for AED 895.

Celebrate the essence of Ramadan and create cherished memories with your loved ones at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort. Book your unforgettable Ramadan experience today!