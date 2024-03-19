Sisters In Bangladesh Bid Final Adieu To Their Deceased Mother In India, Courtesy BSF

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 19 (IANS) Two sisters, living in Bangladesh, were able to catch the last glimpse of their deceased mother - a resident of India - thanks to the initiative of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The poignant final farewell took place on the Zero Line between the two countries in the Nadia district of West Bengal.

Shakiya Bewa, a resident of the Matiyari village in Nadia, passed away on Monday. When her daughters, living across the border, were informed over the phone, they requested for a last glimpse of their mother.

Finally, a panchayat member approached the Company Commander of the Banpur Border Outpost, manned by troops of the 32Bn BSF, South Bengal Frontier.

The Company Commander immediately got in touch with his counterpart in Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and a flag meeting was arranged. The woman's mortal remains would be placed on the Zero Line so her daughters and other relatives from Bangladesh could approach and pay their respects.

The sombre occasion passed while troops of the BSF and BGB looked on.

"Both the daughters Shahida Bibi and Sofeda Bibi, their relatives as well as villagers have expressed their gratitude to the BSF for this humanitarian gesture. The BGB also cooperated with us. While our troops maintain vigil along the International Boundary (IB) with Bangladesh and are extremely strict when it comes to dealing with wrongdoers, they also ensure the emotional and social well-being of the border population. The BSF is against those with malicious intent but upholds humanity and values," said A K Arya, DIG and spokesperson, BSF, South Bengal Frontier.