KRAFTON India officially announces BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2024 with a Prize Pool of INR 2 Crore; Registrations for Participants Open Now

(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, March 19th, 2024: KRAFTON India has officially launched the registrations for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) 2024, the country’s biggest battle royale Esports tournament. As one of the most highly anticipated tournaments of the year, BGIS 2024 will see thousands of teams competing for a prize pool of INR 2 crore.



KRAFTON India is committed to fostering the growth of Indian Esports ecosystem and BGIS 2024 will serve as a competitive platform for both professional gamers and players at grassroots levels showcase their talent and nurture their skills.



BGIS 2024 will commence with The Grind on April 4th where invited teams will compete fiercely to secure their position in the competition. Fans can catch The Grind on KRAFTON INDIA ESPORTS YouTube channel, starting April 4th, every day at 4 PM IST.



Commenting on the tournament Karan Pathak, Associate Director, KRAFTON, India said “We are thrilled to announce the new edition of BGIS. At KRAFTON India, we are dedicated to providing platforms where both amateur and professional Esports talent across India can shine, evolve their skills, and make their mark. With BGIS 2024, we are not just hosting another Esports event; we aim to nurture a burgeoning gaming ecosystem and invite players to be part of something truly groundbreaking."



For the first time, KRAFTON India is also launching the KRAFTON India Esports website. This dedicated platform will serve as the central hub for all information regarding BGIS 2024 and upcoming tournaments. It will also enable third-party organizers to apply to host tournaments, opening the doors for a more vibrant Esports ecosystem.







