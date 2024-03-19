talabat UAE joins hands with trusted charity and strategic partners to launch humanitarian Ramadan campaigns

(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, UAE, 19 March, 2024: In collaboration with trusted local, regional and global charity partners, talabat UAE announces the launch of charitable and humanitarian projects that customers can contribute to through the talabat app this Ramadan.



Over the past few years, talabat UAE facilitated the donation of over AED 3 million in the month of Ramadan only, which reflects the spirit of giving that is deeply rooted in the culture of the UAE community.



This year, as part of its ongoing commitment to create positive social impact, talabat UAE is enabling customers to donate directly through the app to trusted charities such as Ramadan Heroes, Beit Al Khair, Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and Dubai Cares.



Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director at talabat UAE commented: “As a tech company, we are proud to be in a position where we utilise our platform to support humanitarian relief efforts by connecting our customers to trusted charity partners. We are humbled by the generosity of our customers and remain committed to giving back to our communities.”



























How to Donate through Virtual Charities on the talabat app

On the app, talabat customers can safely donate to trusted global and local charities of their choice by clicking on the ‘Donate’ tile on the homepage, selecting a charity, then choosing the cause they wish to donate to.



● Ramadan Heroes: Launched for the 5th consecutive year, this year’s edition

under the slogan ‘Celebrating the Gift of Giving’, aims to support underprivileged community members by encouraging the public to donate Iftar and Suhoor meals to be safely and securely delivered to beneficiaries across the country in coordination with the field teams of the Emirates Red Crescent.

IACAD License No.: PRHCE-002133871

● Beit Al Khair: “Food for All” project aims to provide community meals rich in basic nutrients with packages of juice and water.

IACAD License No.: PRHCE-002556685

● ‘Mother’s Endowment’ Campaign: Launched with the aim to honour mothers in the UAE by establishing an AED 1 billion endowment fund to sustainably support the education of millions of individuals around the world, the ‘Mother’s Endowment’ Campaign stems from the basic fact that mothers are their children’s first teachers. The fund will represent an ongoing charity on behalf of all mothers in the UAE.

IACAD License No.: PRHCE-002618583



Other talabat initiatives

In addition to facilitating donations through its platform, talabat UAE, in collaboration with Dubai Police, and through talabat’s vendor Al Maraheb Restaurant, is supporting the distribution of 20,000 iftar meals to various communities around Dubai, as part of Dubai Police Ramadan Al Khair’ (Ramadan of Goodness) campaign. The boxes include road safety messaging targeted towards cyclists, e-scooter riders, and motorbike riders to raise awareness of the importance of complying with traffic rules and regulations to collectively contribute towards fostering a culture of road safety. A number of talabat employees will also be participating in distribution efforts during the holy month.



talabat also teamed up with Nando’s and the Dubai Autism Center to provide customers using the app to purchase Ramadan-themed tote bags by Abdulla Lutfi, a talented Emirati artist on the autism spectrum, which will raise funds and awareness for autism support programs. IACAD License No.: PRHCE-002734416.









MENAFN19032024004821012536ID1107995456