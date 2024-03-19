ACC Thondebhavi Plant wins Global Safety Award for its Safety Practices

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Karnataka, 19 March 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, has won a Global Safety Award for calendar year 2023 from the British Safety Council in recognition of its commitment to keeping workers and workplaces healthy and safe.



ACC’s Thondebhavi plant is one of 456 global organisations to win a Merit in the International Safety Awards 2024 out of total 1,124 winning organisations drawn from 49 countries worldwide. The organisations span from diverse sectors like construction, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, power and utility sectors.

In its 66th year, the International Safety Awards spotlight and celebrate organisations worldwide that have showcased their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related illnesses in the preceding year. Furthermore, these awards commend organisations that have exhibited dedication to promoting wellbeing and mental health in the workplace.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO of Cement Business, said, "Safety is not just a priority, it's a culture ingrained within every aspect of our operations. This award underscores our commitment to nurturing a safety-first culture, where every employee is empowered to prioritize safety and take ownership of their actions. It reinforces our belief that a strong safety culture is the foundation of our success, and we remain dedicated to maintaining an environment where safety is paramount, today and every day.”



The British Safety Council Award stands as a strong acknowledgment of ACC Thondebhavi Cement Plant’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety across its operations. ACC remains committed to setting exemplary standards for safety within the industry, reflecting its dedication to excellence and the wellbeing of its employees.







