'Varaha Roopam' Dance Dramatises Sneak Peek Of 'Kantara Chapter 1' OTT Release

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) A spectacular dance performance accompanying the song 'Varaha Roopam' from Rishab Shetty's superhit film 'Kantara' was the highlight of the anouncement that its sequel would stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

'Varaha Roopam', although it was caught up in a legal battle with the Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge, enjoyed as much success as the film and topped the charts owing to its rooted fragrance.

A special video from the sequel's eventual streaming announcement was also played at Prime Video's slate announcement event, Prime Video Presents, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The video shows a glimpse of what's about to unfold in the film's sequel. It presents the actor-director Rishab Shetty in a beefed-up avatar for the film, leaving viewers on a cliff-hanger.