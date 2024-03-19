Turkish Airlines Lounge Business Honours Once Again UEFA Champions League Memorabilia Exhibit The Starry Journey

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) New themed display features items used by world-famous football stars including Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and many others



Turkish Airlines the first official airline partner of the UEFA Champions League, offers its Business Class passengers a unique journey to relive some of the most iconic moments from tournaments history.



Following the success of last year's exhibit, launched in March 2023 the new display showcases iconic items from the European teams with the most appearances in Champions League history.



Dedicated football fans can marvel at the 33 jerseys, 33 match balls, and two pairs of football boots, representing 33 iconic teams from Germany, England, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Trkiye.



The unique exhibit also features signed shirts from football legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Luis Suárez, and Robert Lewandowski.



Other noteworthy items include boots worn by Ricardo Kaká and Francesco Totti, along with signed match balls from renowned clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, and AC Milan.

The exhibit remains open for visitors to Turkish Airlines Lounge Business until the UEFA Champions League final, which will take place on 1 June 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The special edition of the flag carrier's animated series 'The Starry Journey's' 8th episode, dedicated to showcasing the new theme with surprise guests can be watched via the following weblink;

Turkish Airlines' Business Lounge in Istanbul Airport offers Business Class passengers an exclusive and elegant pre-flight experience. With gourmet delicacies, a mix of relaxation and working areas, suite rooms and showers, ironing service, concierge, personal workspaces and meeting rooms, and much more, passengers can maximize their pre-flight experience in the lounge.



More than 80,000 passengers a month pass through Turkish Airlines' Business Lounge as they transit through its Istanbul hub.



