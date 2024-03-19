Number Of Injured In Kherson Suburbs Increases To Three Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of injured as a result of the morning shelling by Russians of the Kherson suburbs has increased to three.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the updated information, two more men born in 1979 and 1996 were contused as a result of the morning enemy attack on the suburbs of Kherson," the report says.

As noted, the injured came under Russian fire on the road between Antonivka and Sadove of the Kherson city territorial community.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration also informs that three civilians came under enemy fire on the road between Antonivka and Sadove. They are men, 21, 44, and 27 years old. It is emphasized that all three have light injuries. After receiving medical aid, they will be treated on an outpatient basis.

As reported, earlier the authorities informed about one victim - a 21-year-old man who was injured in the morning shelling of the Kherson suburb and sustained a concussion.