Russian Media Report Shelling Of Belgorod, Russian Defense Ministry Informs About 'Successful Destruction Of Missiles'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian media reported on the shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod on Tuesday, March 19, and three victims.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"There was another shelling of Belgorod. According to preliminary reports, at least three people were injured," the post reads.

As noted, one of the shells landed in a parking lot, causing several cars to catch fire. The shell, according to the Russian edition, also hit a private house.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the allegedly successful 'destruction in the air' of nine RM-70 Vampire missiles.

Russian volunteer fighters raise their flags inregion's Kozinka

As reported, last Tuesday morning, the Freedom of Russia Legion, the RDC, and the 'Siberian Battalion', volunteer Russian formations fighting on the side of Ukraine, entered the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation as part of a joint operation.

Volunteer Russian groups fighting against Putin's regime announced strikes on Russian military positions in Belgorod and Kursk and called on local residents to evacuate.