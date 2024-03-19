Russians Drop Explosives From Drone On Car In Kherson Region, Injured Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, in the Novovorontsovka community, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a car - two people were injured, and an investigation was launched.
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this to Ukrinform.
"According to the investigation, on March 19, at about 11:00 a.m., on the road in the Novovorontsovka community of the Beryslav district, the occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a car," the statement said.
As noted, two people were injured as a result. They were taken to the hospital.
Also, the Prosecutor's Office confirmed that three civilians were hospitalized with light injuries sustained as a result of shelling of the road between Antonivka and Sadove in the Kherson district.
Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war has been initiated.
As reported earlier, the number of injured as a result of the morning shelling of Kherson suburbs by Russians increased to three.
