Gaza faces catastrophic hunger

(MENAFN) A dire warning from a United Nations monitor group has highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, with famine conditions gripping the northern part of the territory. The report, issued on Monday, paints a grim picture of the situation, revealing that approximately 300,000 people are trapped in the affected area following months of relentless Israeli bombardment, which has claimed the lives of over 31,000 individuals.



According to the report, more than 70 percent of Gaza's population, totaling 2.3 million people, is now facing "catastrophic hunger." The Integrated Food-Security Phase Classification (IPC) sounded the alarm, emphasizing that without an immediate ceasefire and the delivery of essential food aid to the affected regions, mass casualties are inevitable.



Tragically, the crisis has already claimed the lives of more than a dozen children in Gaza, including newborn babies, due to starvation, with many more at risk from escalating malnutrition rates. Compounding the dire situation, United Nations aid agencies have raised concerns about the obstruction of urgently needed humanitarian assistance from entering the Palestinian enclave.



The IPC's estimation is chilling: without intervention, two out of every 10,000 people in Gaza will succumb to starvation, malnutrition, and disease on a daily basis. Urgent political action is deemed necessary, as stated in the report, calling for an immediate ceasefire and a significant increase in humanitarian and commercial access to Gaza's entire population.



The report's findings have sparked condemnation and alarm internationally, with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell declaring that Gaza has transitioned from the brink of famine to a state of famine. Speaking at a conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza in Brussels, Borrell accused Israel of utilizing starvation as a weapon of war.



As Israel faces criticism from its Western allies over its retaliatory strikes against Hamas militants, the urgent need for humanitarian intervention in Gaza grows increasingly pressing. The unfolding crisis demands immediate attention and concerted efforts from the international community to avert further catastrophe and alleviate the suffering of Gaza's vulnerable population.

