Unilever reveals restructuring plans, job cuts, ice cream business

(MENAFN) Unilever, the multinational corporation behind popular brands like Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Dove soaps, and Vaseline, revealed on Tuesday its intentions to streamline operations through significant restructuring measures. The London-based company announced that it will slash 7,500 jobs globally and spin off its ice cream business in a strategic move aimed at reducing costs and bolstering profitability.



According to Unilever, its ice cream division, which encompasses beloved products such as Magnum bars, possesses unique characteristics that set it apart from its other brands. Recognizing the potential for accelerated growth, Unilever concluded that separating the ice cream business into a distinct entity would be advantageous. The company outlined its timeline for completing the spinoff by the conclusion of the following year.



With a workforce of 128,000 employees worldwide, Unilever emphasized the launch of a comprehensive "productivity program" designed to optimize efficiency and drive down operational expenses. This initiative is anticipated to result in the elimination of approximately 7,500 predominantly office-based positions across various regions. The company aims to leverage technological advancements to identify efficiencies and mitigate redundancies, projecting savings of 800 million euros (USD867 million) over the next three years. Unilever had previously initiated workforce reductions, laying off 1,500 employees earlier in 2022.

