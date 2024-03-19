93 Gazans Killed, 142 Injured In Past 24 Hrs.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 19 (KUNA) -- Health authorities in Gaza on Tuesday declared 93 Palestinians dead and 142 injured within the past 24 hours due to continuous massacres committed by Israeli occupation.

A press release said that the death toll since October 7 reached 31,819 and more than 73,934 injuries.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation had begun destroying Rafah repetitively; systemically bombarding houses, killing and injuring tens of Palestinians, and this goes undeclared to evade international response, said a statement by the ministry of foreign affairs and expatriates.

It noted the escalation disregards international calls for protection of displaced people and ensuring all their humanitarian needs. (end)

