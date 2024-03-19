DM, US Amb. Hold Discussions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Sasahara.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defense said that during the meeting, both sides discussed matters of common interest and regional and international developments.

Sheikh Fahad stressed deep bilateral ties with the US and the diverse cooperation across all fields.

Wishing the best for Sasahara on her new position, the Kuwaiti top brass hoped for more success and development between the two friendly countries, the release noted.

Chief Commander of the Kuwaiti Army, Air Marshal Bandar Al-Muzayen and Defense Ministry Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah attended the meeting. (end)

aab







MENAFN19032024000071011013ID1107995269