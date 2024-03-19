Media reports Israel demanding another deal from Hamas

(MENAFN) Mossad director David Barnea is taking a trip to Qatar to proceed ceasefire discussions with Hamas, however, is not going to consent an agreement suggested the previous week by the Palestinian armies, Israeli news agency has stated on Monday.



Barnea, who is chief of the Israeli intelligence organization, is going to look for another discussions regarding the “bad” agreement placed by Hamas, the news agency stated, quoting administration outlets. These same outlets emphasized that a recent deal isn’t likely to be achieved in Doha, with Hebrew news site Ynet citing different administration outlets as stating that Barnea’s group had asked for “a significant amount of time” to come up with a new preparation.



Hamas declared on Friday that it had provided its ceasefire “vision” to Qatari also Egyptian middles. The news agency later unveiled specifics of the Hamas suggestion, which it stated imagines a two-phase path-map directed towards putting an end to the fight.



Aggressions would be halted throughout the first phase to permit the armies to free Israeli females, kids, elderly, as well as ill captives, in return for Israel releasing amid 700 as well as 1,000 Palestinian inmates from its prisons, the news agency stated. With the swap achieved, a deadline for an Israeli retreat as well as everlasting ceasefire would be consented, after which every captive from both parties would be freed in the second phase of the proposed scheme.

In a social media upload later on Friday, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s management depicted Hamas’ requests as “unrealistic.” Netanyahu has endured for months that Hamas must be entirely “eliminated” as well as its associates blocked from having any demand in ruling post-war Gaza.

