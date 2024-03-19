Digital Trust Strengthened With New Personal Data Protection Law

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra) - The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship emphasized that the 2023 Personal Data Protection Law signifies a commitment to bolstering digital trust and safeguarding individuals' privacy amidst the ongoing digital transformation.In a statement released Tuesday, the ministry affirmed that the law is geared towards reinforcing privacy and data protection by overseeing the handling of personal data and ensuring individuals' rights to access, rectify, erase, and object to its usage.It underscored that the enforcement of the law, which was enacted on September 17 last year and became effective on March 17 of this year, empowers individuals to have control over their personal data.Urging all entities dealing with personal data to align with its provisions within a one-year period following its enactment, the ministry stressed that the compliance phase will commence on March 17, 2025.Furthermore, it outlined that the law's issuance aims at upholding the constitutional rights and freedoms enshrined in the Jordanian Constitution and positioning Jordan among nations regulating the digital sphere. It seeks to establish a legal framework that strikes a balance between mechanisms safeguarding individuals' rights to personal data protection and facilitating data processing, thus fostering confidence in digital economy engagement.The ministry clarified that the law's provisions apply to data collected or processed before its enforcement, exempting natural persons processing their data for personal purposes.Encouraging individuals and concerned parties to familiarize themselves with their rights under this law, the ministry provided a link: