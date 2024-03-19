Ministry Distributes 30,000 Food Cards To Needy Families For Ramadan Support

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

For print media only...Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra) - The Ministry of Social Development has completed distributing 30,000 magnetic food cards to needy families across all governorates, rural areas, and camps, as part of royal initiatives launched under directives for the holy month of Ramadan.The ministry told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that these prepaid magnetic cards enable needy families to purchase food and supplies worth JD100 from military and civilian consumer corporations' markets nationwide, easing their access to essentials.It noted that card distribution aligns with royal initiatives launched in various regions to alleviate living conditions for Jordanian families in cities, rural areas, deserts, and camps, in line with directives to improve citizens' lives, particularly for those in need.Distribution centers numbering 108 were utilized across all governorates, rural areas, and camps for card dispersal.Selection of beneficiary families followed clear principles and criteria ensuring transparency and fair distribution, relying on a computerized system and the ministry's database to include the maximum number of families.These initiatives, spanning vital sectors nationwide, reflect a royal vision emphasizing human-centered sustainable development, aiming at achieving sustainable social and economic progress, and ensuring an improved standard of living for all citizens.