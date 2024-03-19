Solar Energy Program Sees High Citizen Interest Across Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra) - An initiative to deploy solar panel systems for residential use, facilitated through banks and associations with 30 percent backing from the Renewable Energy Promotion Fund under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, has garnered significant attention from residents across all governorates of the Kingdom.The Renewable Energy Promotion Fund announced Tuesday, that the acceptance of applications for the program via banks and associations is nearing completion due to the surging demand for the service.Most of the financing windows designated for this phase of the program have nearly reached their limits, with some remaining windows. The Fund is expediting the process of finalizing agreements accordingly.The Fund attributed the imminent conclusion of the program to both the robust interest from citizens and the swift execution of procedures by the financing windows and partner organizations. This efficiency has enabled the Fund to meet the program's objectives and deplete its allocated budgets within a remarkably short time frame.Additionally, the Fund disclosed the commencement of disbursement procedures for all support claims submitted to it, covering 30 percent of the cost of the supported systems. These claims are received from the program's financing windows and comply with the requisite conditions and documentation.Assuring continuity, the Fund affirmed its commitment to executing the program in forthcoming phases, which will be announced in due course.Furthermore, the Fund highlighted its ongoing provision of support for installing solar water heaters through various financing channels and the initial inclusion platform There are no changes in the service provision procedures, it pointed out.The Fund initiated the third phase of the national program in December 2023, aimed at supporting residential sectors with solar water heater systems and solar panels. This phase includes offering direct assistance to Jordanian households, covering 30 percent of the system's cost.The initiative also facilitates the remaining payment through accredited banks and local associations, thereby reducing the monthly electricity expenses for these households.