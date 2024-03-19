Ministry Warns Of Possible Mujib Dam Overflow

Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra) - The Ministry of Water and Irrigation/Jordan Valley Authority cautioned about potential flooding at Mujib Dam in the hours ahead.In a statement issued Tuesday, the ministry urged citizens and farmers to be cautious and avoid approaching the valley's path, stating that necessary measures would be coordinated with relevant authorities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.