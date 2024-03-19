Sahel country intends on granting free water, electricity for households

(MENAFN) Chad has recently announced a bold initiative to provide free water and electricity to households until the end of the year, aiming to alleviate the burden of utility costs on its citizens amidst an ongoing energy crisis. As reported by a local news outlet, households will enjoy complimentary water and electricity services, provided they do not exceed 300 kWh of electricity and 15 cubic meters of water per month.



The decision, declared by Finance Minister Tahir Hamid Ngulin, comes in response to the month-long energy crisis that has gripped the nation, characterized by frequent disruptions in water and electricity supply. These interruptions have plunged many areas, including the capital N’Djamena, into darkness for extended periods, posing significant challenges to residents.



Under the new initiative, the Chadian government also pledges to settle unpaid water and electricity bills for residents, offering relief to those facing financial hardships. Minister Ngulin emphasized the importance of adhering to the guidelines outlined in the circular, ensuring the equitable distribution of free utilities while addressing any implementation challenges promptly.



In addition to the free water and electricity provision, the government has announced a 50 percent reduction in various taxes on passenger transport, aiming to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices on transportation costs. This measure is expected to alleviate the financial strain on commuters and improve access to essential services.



The timing of these initiatives, just two months ahead of the presidential election scheduled for May 6, 2024, underscores the government's commitment to addressing socio-economic challenges and meeting the needs of its citizens. As the nation prepares for a pivotal electoral process, the provision of free utilities signals a proactive approach to governance and a concerted effort to support the welfare of Chad's populace amid challenging circumstances.

