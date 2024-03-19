Islamic banks in UAE exceed USD190M in Assets

(MENAFN) In a significant milestone for Islamic banking in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the assets held by Islamic banks soared beyond the 700 billion dirhams (about USD190 million) mark by the close of 2023, marking a historic first, as revealed by the latest data from the Central Bank of the Emirates.



The statistics unveiled a notable surge in the assets of Islamic banks, reaching a staggering 703.1 billion dirhams by the end of December, reflecting an impressive annual increase of 11.5 percent compared to the previous year's figure of approximately 630.7 billion dirhams. This translates to a substantial uptick of 72.4 billion dirhams over the course of 12 months, with a modest monthly increase of 0.6 percent, equivalent to 4.2 billion dirhams, from November 2023's total of about 698.9 billion dirhams.



The Central Bank's report further disclosed a rise in bank credit extended to Islamic banks, reaching 428.9 billion dirhams by the end of December, marking a year-on-year increase of 7.82 percent from the December 2022 figure of approximately 397.8 billion dirhams.



Additionally, deposits within Islamic banks witnessed a substantial uptrend, reaching 495.5 billion dirhams by the end of December, reflecting a robust annual growth rate of about 12.6 percent compared to December 2022's figure of around 440 billion dirhams. This translated to an increase of 55.5 billion dirhams over the span of 12 months, with a monthly rise of 0.9 percent from November 2023's total of 491.1 billion dirhams.



Moreover, the total investments made by Islamic banks reached 132.7 billion dirhams by the end of December, showcasing a remarkable annual surge of 27.1 percent, or an equivalent of 28.3 billion dirhams, compared to December 2022's investment portfolio valued at about 104.4 billion dirhams. This was accompanied by a monthly increase of approximately 1 percent from November 2023's total of about 131.4 billion dirhams.



Overall, these statistics underscore a period of notable growth and expansion for Islamic banking in the UAE, with the sector surpassing significant financial milestones and continuing to play a pivotal role in the country's financial landscape.

