US calls for summit on Ukraine crisis in Germany

(MENAFN) On Monday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown embarked on a journey to Germany. Their purpose is to attend the 20th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. This significant gathering serves as a platform for discussions and collaboration on matters pertaining to defense and security concerning Ukraine.



"Our coalition of some 50 nations will continue to stand together to support Ukraine's immediate battlefield needs and long-term security," Austin wrote in a post on social media platform X.



The meeting scheduled for Tuesday at Ramstein Air Base is poised to convene representatives from nearly 50 countries that have extended military support to Ukraine since February 2022 in its conflict with Russia. This gathering underscores the international community's collective efforts to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities and address the ongoing crisis in the region.



In a significant development last week, the United States announced a new emergency military aid package amounting to $300 million to provide further assistance to Ukraine. This substantial aid package underscores the ongoing commitment of the US to stand by Ukraine in its efforts to defend itself against aggression and maintain stability in the region. The announcement reflects the recognition of the urgent need for continued support as Ukraine navigates through the complexities of the conflict.



Moreover, this trip to Germany marks an important milestone for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as it represents his first overseas visit since undergoing surgery in December. Austin's presence at the meeting underscores the significance that the United States places on its engagement with allies and partners, particularly in addressing critical security challenges such as the situation in Ukraine.

