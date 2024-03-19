(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected accusations of Moscow inciting anti-French sentiment in Africa, particularly in Sahel nations like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. In an interview with RIA Novosti, Putin emphasized that Russia is focused on its own development strategy and seeks friendly relations with African countries, denying any agenda to provoke discord between African nations and France or its Western allies.



Tensions between France and Sahel nations have escalated as French troops withdrew from the region, with accusations of aggression and meddling in domestic affairs leveled against Paris. In response, Sahel nations have turned to Russia for cooperation, particularly in addressing jihadist insurgency, prompting concerns from the European Union and France.



Putin's remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic friction between Russia and Western powers over their engagements in Africa. Moscow has previously criticized France's accusations of a predatory agenda in Africa, denouncing it as a neo-colonial approach. Despite diplomatic tensions, Putin reiterated Russia's commitment to developing relations with African nations based on mutual respect and cooperation.



Meanwhile, in Sudan, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have rejected calls for a Ramadan ceasefire, demanding the surrender of paramilitary forces. This firm stance underscores the deep-seated power struggle within Sudan's military and political landscape, posing challenges to international efforts aimed at resolving the conflict and restoring peace in the region.



While the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has urged all parties to observe a temporary halt in hostilities, the SAF's refusal to comply highlights the complexities of the situation and the need for dialogue-based solutions. The contrasting responses from the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) underscore the delicate balance of power and the intricacies of Sudan's internal dynamics.

