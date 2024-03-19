Pirates hijack cargo vessel close to AU state

(MENAFN) A Bangladeshi-flagged bulk carrier, the MV Abdullah, fell victim to piracy off the coast of Somalia, as armed individuals hijacked the vessel and took its 23-member crew captive. The attack occurred while the ship was en route from Maputo, Mozambique, to the United Arab Emirates, carrying a cargo of 55,000 tons of coal. The owner of the vessel, Kabir Steel Re-Rolling Mills, confirmed the incident, stating that a group of 15-20 Somali pirates had boarded the ship.



Distress messages from the crew reported the attack, pleading for assistance as the armed pirates seized control. While the crew remains unharmed, the situation remains tense as authorities await further communication.



Meanwhile, Ambrey, a maritime security firm, confirmed the piracy incident in the Indian Ocean, approximately 600 nautical miles east of Mogadishu, the Somali capital. This event marks a concerning resurgence of piracy in the region after a period of relative calm, with Somali pirates disrupting critical maritime routes from 2008 to 2018. The recent incident underscores the persistent threat posed by piracy, particularly in the waters off the Horn of Africa, further compounded by the ongoing attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



In another development highlighting geopolitical dynamics in Africa, the United States State Department has unveiled plans to allocate substantial funding to counter the influence of Russia and China on the continent. With a proposed budget of USD322.5 million for fiscal year 2025, the department aims to bolster its operations in Africa, focusing on fostering stable economies, addressing climate change, promoting democracy and human rights, and mitigating the influence of geopolitical rivals. This move reflects growing concerns within the United States government and its allies about the expanding presence of Russia and China in Africa, underscoring the strategic significance of the continent in global geopolitics.

