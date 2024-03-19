Emergency situation announced following great prisonbreak in Haiti

(MENAFN) Haiti's government has announced a three-day state of emergency and imposed a night-time curfew following a series of coordinated attacks by armed gangs that led to the escape of thousands of prisoners from the country's two largest jails. The unprecedented jailbreak occurred over the weekend, with gang leaders demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who is currently out of the country on a trip to Kenya.



The targeted prisons include Haiti’s National Penitentiary in the capital city of Port-au-Prince and another facility in nearby Croix-des-Bouquets. Reports indicate that nearly all of the approximately 4,000 inmates at the Port-au-Prince facility managed to escape, resulting in a significant security crisis. Tragically, at least 12 individuals, including police officers, lost their lives during the attacks.



Finance Minister Patrick Boisvert, assuming temporary leadership in the absence of the prime minister, has urged law enforcement authorities to employ all available legal means to recapture the escaped prisoners and enforce the newly imposed curfew.



The wave of violence erupted shortly after Prime Minister Henry's departure for Nairobi in an attempt to secure United Nations-backed support for combating gang activities in Haiti.



Exploiting his absence, a notorious gang leader known as 'Barbecue,' who commands a federation of gangs, orchestrated the coordinated assaults to hinder Henry's return. 'Barbecue' has already claimed responsibility for the surge in violence, exacerbating the country's already precarious security situation.



Among the inmates who escaped from the Port-au-Prince prison are individuals charged in connection with the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Prime Minister Henry assumed office following Moïse's assassination and has faced challenges in organizing parliamentary and presidential elections, which have been postponed repeatedly for nearly a decade.



Meanwhile, Ethiopian Government and Tigray Authorities Review Peace Agreement Amid Urgent Issues



In response to ongoing challenges and to review the implementation of a peace agreement signed nearly two years ago, Ethiopian government officials and representatives from the northern Tigray region engaged in discussions mediated by the African Union. The talks, held on Monday, involved the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), as well as observers from the United Nations, United States, and European Union.



The peace agreement, known as the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) or the Pretoria Agreement, was brokered in November 2022 following a devastating civil war that claimed the lives of over 100,000 people. Under the terms of the agreement, the TPLF committed to disarmament and demobilization, while the federal government pledged to withdraw foreign forces and provide humanitarian aid and reconstruction assistance.



In a statement, African Union Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat acknowledged progress in achieving long-term peace but emphasized the urgent need to address outstanding challenges. Additionally, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the agreement and agreed to continue consultations to promote stability in the region.

MENAFN19032024000045015687ID1107995202