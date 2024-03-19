Kenya pauses Haiti safety operation

(MENAFN) Kenya's plans to dispatch police officers to Haiti as part of a multinational security mission have been put on hold following the resignation of the Caribbean nation's prime minister. An official from Kenya's foreign ministry, Abraham Korir Sing'Oei, disclosed on Tuesday that the deployment would require a functioning government in Haiti to proceed effectively.



Sing'Oei emphasized the need for a legitimate authority in Haiti to provide the necessary framework for the police deployment, stating that the presence of a government with constitutional authority is essential for such missions to take place, as reported by Reuters.



Last October, Kenya had committed to contributing 1,000 police officers to lead a United Nations-backed initiative aimed at combating criminal gangs and militant groups operating in Haiti. Despite facing legal challenges at home, with a Kenyan court ruling the move unconstitutional in January, President William Ruto has remained steadfast in his determination to proceed with the deployment.



Haiti, grappling with escalating crime and unrest, has witnessed a surge in various criminal activities, including kidnappings, robberies, and murders. Armed gangs have seized control of key ports, exacerbating shortages of essential goods in the country. Reports indicate that these gangs now dominate up to 80 percent of the capital, Port-au-Prince, further destabilizing a nation already reeling from the aftermath of the devastating 2010 earthquake.



According to recent United Nations findings, Haitian gang violence has claimed the lives of over 8,400 individuals in the past year alone, marking a stark increase compared to previous years. The United Nations Human Rights Office has reported more than 800 fatalities in January 2024, underscoring the urgent need for effective measures to address the escalating security crisis in Haiti.



Amidst these developments, Kenya's decision to delay the police deployment underscores the complexities surrounding international efforts to stabilize Haiti and restore security in the face of mounting challenges.

