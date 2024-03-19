Saudi EXIM bank exceeds annual target by 33 percent in 2023

(MENAFN) In a notable achievement for the Saudi Export-Import Bank, it exceeded its annual target by an impressive 33 percent in 2023. The bank successfully implemented credit facilities totaling SR16.5 billion (USD4.39 billion), as reported by a reputable Saudi-based news agency.



This substantial sum represents approximately 5.2 percent of the total financial arrangements dedicated to the Kingdom's non-oil outbound trade.



The bank's remarkable performance underscores its steadfast commitment to various strategic objectives. Not only does it aim to boost confidence in regional exports, but it also seeks to explore and penetrate new markets.



Additionally, the bank endeavors to enhance the value proposition of Saudi-made exports and imports, thereby contributing to the overall growth and development of the Kingdom's economy.



“The results of the bank’s work during this year reflect the extent of the bank’s focus on its strategic objectives in building bridges of trade communication with the economies of countries around the world, in order to enable Saudi non-oil exports globally and achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” chief executive Saad Al-Khalb of the Saudi EXIM Bank stated.



“The bank has achieved remarkable excellence in key performance indicators, as well as focusing on integrated work with government institutions and the private sector to contribute to national initiatives and strategic plans aimed at supporting the process of sustainable development and economic diversification,” Al-Khalb further mentioned.

