Dubai's annual inflation declines in February, reaching 3.36 percent

(MENAFN) In February, Dubai's annual inflation experienced a slight decline, marking a deceleration to 3.36 percent from January's rate of 3.6 percent, as per official data released.



A report from the Dubai Statistics Center highlighted that this downturn can be largely attributed to declines in the costs of transportation, as well as in sectors such as recreation, sports, culture, and tobacco.



Transportation witnessed a significant change during the month, transitioning from -1.03 percent in January to -3.09 percent in February, indicating a threefold deceleration in its inflation rate.



The food and beverages sector, which holds a considerable 11.6 percent weight in the overall index, also experienced a reduction in its inflation rate, dropping to 3.08 percent from 3.69 percent in January. This slowdown reflects a broader trend of easing price pressures within this vital category.



Conversely, the housing and water, as well as electricity, gas, and other fuels sectors, which collectively wield significant influence, accounting for over 40 percent of the overall index, witnessed a slight uptick in their price growth rate. The inflation rate rose to 6.25 percent from 6.2 percent in January within these sectors.



Although minor, this increase suggests ongoing financial strains on key living expenses for residents in the emirate.

