Ocean surface temperature hits record high in March 2024

In March, the average daily temperature of the ocean surface worldwide surged past the previous 2023 record, reaching an unprecedented 21.2°C (70.16°F), marking it as "the highest temperature ever recorded" in oceanic history.



Data sourced from the Climate Reanalyzer at the University of Maine in the northeastern US, in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), underscores the impact of global warming on ocean surface temperatures. This surge is indicative of a broader trend, showcasing the relentless rise in oceanic temperatures due to climate change.



Comparatively, while the highest ocean temperature recorded in 2023 was logged in August at 21.1°C (69.98°F), March of this year saw a remarkable milestone being reached with the temperature spiking to 21.2°C (70.16°F).



NOAA marine scientist Gregory C. Johnson, in an interview with CNN, highlighted that the average global ocean temperature in 2023 surpassed that of 2022 by a staggering 0.25°C (32.45°F), a figure emblematic of the equivalent of two decades' worth of warming condensed into a single year.



As greenhouse gas concentrations continue to escalate in the atmosphere, Johnson cautioned that such record-breaking temperatures are anticipated to persist, serving as a stark reminder of the urgent need for concerted global efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

