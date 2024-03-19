SpaceX achieves success with launch of 22 Starlink satellites

(MENAFN) On Monday evening, SpaceX celebrated yet another triumph as it successfully launched 22 additional Starlink internet satellites into orbit, adding another remarkable achievement to the American company's storied history in space exploration.



Captured in a captivating video shared on SpaceX's official X account, the Falcon 9 rocket gracefully soared into the sky, lifting off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at precisely 7:28 p.m. (0228GMT).



This particular launch carried notable significance as it marked the 10th flight for SpaceX's first-stage booster, highlighting the company's unwavering dedication to advancing reusable space exploration technology. In a statement posted on its website, SpaceX underscored the importance of this milestone in demonstrating their commitment to sustainable and cost-effective space travel.



Following the completion of its mission, the veteran booster executed a flawless return to Earth, gracefully touching down on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the expansive Pacific Ocean.



With each successful launch, the constellation of Starlink satellites continues to expand, promising to revolutionize global connectivity with its high-speed, low-latency internet coverage.



This particular booster has a proven track record, having previously supported missions for the US Space Development Agency and multiple Starlink launches, showcasing its reliability and versatility in hauling payloads into space.



Remarkably, this operation marked SpaceX's 26th mission of the year, further solidifying its position as a pioneering force within the space industry.



Just days prior, on Friday, SpaceX achieved yet another milestone by deploying an additional 23 satellites into orbit, a testament to the company's exceptional capabilities and efficiency in executing complex missions.

