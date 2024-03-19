NIA Takes Into Custody Kerala PFI Activist Accused In Murder Of RSS Functionary

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 19 (IANS) Almost two years after the cold-blooded murder of a popular RSS functionary in Palakkad district, NIA, on Tuesday, took into custody a top PFI activist who was on the run.
Hailing from Malappuram, Shafeeq, a key person in the murder, was taken into custody from Kollam, about 70 kms from the state capital.
On April 16, 2022, a group of five men on two bikes arrived at the shop of 45-year-old Sreenivasan, a popular RSS activist, and was hacked to death in Palakkad city.
Sreenivasan was sitting in his auto consulting shop when the attackers rushed in, and in a few minutes, killed him with swords and knives.
Hearing the cries of Sreenivasan, when people came rushing, they saw one person sitting on a bike waiting for the killers to return, and soon, they went away on the two bikes.
Sreenivasan was a former RSS office bearer and a key functionary.
MENAFN19032024000231011071ID1107995188
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.