Retrospective Exhibition Of Modernist Gobardhan Ash To Be Held In Kolkata

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March (19) A comprehensive showcase celebrating the legacy and brilliance of Indian modernist Gobardhan Ash - 'The Prinseps Exhibition: Gobardhan Ash Retrospective' will be held at the 'Kolkata Centre for Creativity' in Kolkata, from March 29 to April 21.

Curated by Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil and Harsharan Bakshi, the retrospective features over 100 artworks, including sketches, landscapes, self-portraits, portraits, rural Bengal scenes, the iconic 'Avatar Series' from the late 1940s, vibrant pastels from his outdoor studies, and his Children Series capturing the myriad moods of children.

Gobardhan Ash (1907-1969) remains a towering figure in the annals of Indian art history, known for his unwavering dedication to creative expression and his significant contributions to the modernist movement.

Born in Begampur, West Bengal, Ash's journey as an artist embodies individualism, resilience and an unwavering dedication to creative expression.

During his formative years, Ash was defiant of the traditional British methods of art education. His quest for marking a path to modernism in India led him to have a pivotal role in founding the Young Artists' Union in 1931 and the Art Rebel Centre in 1933.

Ash's oeuvre reflects a deep engagement with social realism, as seen in iconic works like 'Village Girl of Bengal' which sensitively portrays the realities of rural life. Throughout his journey, Ash delved into self-portraits, showcasing his evolving artistic identity and mastery of techniques like cross-hatching.

His avant-garde Avatar Series, exhibited in the Joint Show of the Calcutta Group and the Progressive Artists' Group in 1950, left a lasting impression, inspiring experimentation and dialogue.

In his Children Series, Ash offered a poignant portrayal of childhood, resonating with viewers through naturalistic depictions.

Throughout his life, Ash's studio in Shibpur served as a hub for artistic discourse, attracting prominent figures like Zainul Abedin and Gopal Ghose, who sought inspiration from his brilliance.

As a mentor to younger artists, including Ganesh Haloi, Ash's influence reverberated throughout the Indian art world, leaving an indelible mark on future generations.